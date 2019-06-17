A MAN charged with attempted murder is due to appear in court today after "reports of disorder" closed off a city road.

Stow Hill in Newport City Centre was cordoned off on Friday, with police and forensics vans spotted on the street near the Gap Centre.

The incident saw a 27-year-old man being taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, where he remains with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police confirmed a man has since been charged with attempted murder, saying: "At approximately 12.50pm on Friday, June 14, Gwent Police were called to the Stow Hill area of Newport, following reports of disorder where a man had sustained serious injuries.

"An 18-year-old man from Newport has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and will appear before court this morning."

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Price, of Gwent Police’s East Local Policing Area, added: “An investigation is underway and we currently have officers in the area carrying out further enquiries and providing reassurance to the local community.

“I would ask anyone with information relating to this incident to call 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 157 of 14/6/19. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."