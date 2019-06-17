A MAN from Ebbw Vale has been granted bail after being arrested on suspicion of an attempted abduction at a school.

The alleged incident happened on Thursday, June 13, where a schoolgirl was approached by the man.

A spokesman from South Wales Police said: "Officers investigating an incident in which a schoolgirl was approached by a man acting suspiciously, have made an arrest.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Ysgol Bro Dur, Port Talbot, at approximately 8.50am on Thursday, June 13.

A 59-year-old man from Ebbw Vale has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction and released on police bail.