A SHOPPING centre in Newport city centre was evacuated earlier.

Around 12pm today an announcement came on at Friars Walk shopping centre, urging shoppers to evacuate the building.

The announcement said: "Attention please, attention.

"A situation has arisen where we need to evacuate the building, please leave by the nearest exit or as guided by a member of staff.

"Thank you."

READ MORE:

Gwent Police have confirmed that it was due to a faulty fire alarm.

Friars Walk have been contacted for comment.