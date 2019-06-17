YOU know what it's like. You turn up at McDonald's for a muffin or hash brown, only to be told you can only order burgers and the rest of the normal menu.

McDonald's has stopped serving breakfast at 10.30am for 25 years, but things could be about to change.

It is trialling a new system of extending the hours customers can order from the breakfast menu until 11am, as reported in the Daily Mirror.

Unfortunately, the current trial is limited to a few outlets in Portsmouth and on the Isle of Wight, so Gwent residents will have to wait a while longer.

But if it's successful, the hours could be extended across the country.

The move would also change the times customers are able to order on UberEats by half an hour.