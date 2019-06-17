IN RESPONSE to the Government's proposed plastic straw ban, Morrisons is set to sell reusable stainless steel straws, giving customers an alternative to paper straws.

The four-pack of straws are made from stainless steel, priced at £2.50 and are sold with a cleaning rod so that they can be used time and time again.

The introduction of the new straws is designed to help customers as businesses move away from selling plastic straws. They will be banned from all cafes, restaurants and bars by 2020.

Morrisons removed all plastic straws from its 494 stores and cafes in 2018 - a move which has already reduced plastic by 30 tonnes.

Paper straws have been used as an alternative but they are not reusable and some companies have received complaints that they don’t work well when used with thick drinks like milkshakes.

(The 4-pack of stainless steel straws. Picture: Morrisons)

Natasha Cook, packaging manager at Morrisons said: “We know reducing plastics is a top priority for our customers.

"We’ve already swapped plastic for paper straws, but by introducing durable and easy-to-wash stainless steel straws we are going one step further.”

As the only supermarket to offer paper carrier bags as an alternative to plastic ones at checkouts, Morrisons anticipates that a further 1,300 tonnes of plastic will be removed over the next year.