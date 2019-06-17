Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East AM Mark Reckless:

EARLIER this month, the first minister decided that Wales should not realise its full economic potential.

He decided not to fulfil his party’s manifesto commitment to build a relief road for the M4.

After a £44 million public inquiry, the planning inspector wrote that there was a ‘compelling case’ for the relief road to be constructed.

The first minister, who had always said he was waiting to see the findings when questioned, completely ignored this.

It was not then surprising to me to see the Argus telling its readers over the weekend that there were heavy delays on the M4 around Newport.

That may as well now become this publication’s pinned tweet, which users of Twitter would always see first on the Argus account.

These heavy delays do not just mean that commuters have to wake up earlier, arrive home later, and have less time with their families.

The delays also make it less viable to freight goods around Newport and to and from Bristol and Cardiff.

The delays mean less economic integration between the well-off west of England and south Wales, and therefore lower GDP for us.

The first minister told us that his main rationale for scrapping the plan was the £1.4 billion cost, despite the inspector writing that the project would represent ‘at least sound value for money’, and Welsh Government having previously told him that they had the money available.

The long term economic price of this decision will be far greater than the cost of building the relief road.

The heavy congestion on the M4 will make south Wales a less attractive place to set up a business than it could be.

We will see fewer businesses than there could be, as well as fewer jobs and lower wages.

As it stands, Wales has the lowest wages of all the nations and regions of the UK

The secretary of state for Wales gave south Wales a golden opportunity when he announced the removal of the tolls on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

We saw an increase in journeys and a rise in house prices in south east Wales.

These were all good signs for business and jobs in the area.

However, the M4 relief road was a final obstacle, which this Labour first minister has now decided to leave it in place, breaking his manifesto promise.

I am not sure whether commuters who use the M4 will welcome the further ‘commission’ the Welsh Government have set up, or feel it an adequate response to seriousness of the problem.

Many felt it was time for action, but the Government have decided it is time to continue talking to itself.

Meanwhile, journey times increase, mothers and fathers arrive home later, and pollution around the tunnels worsens.