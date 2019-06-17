A PUB in the west of Newport is set to close on Sunday to undergo a £400,000 refurbishment to turn it into a '21st century community hub'.

Work on The Gaer Inn, on Gaer Road, will take until early August when it will reopen with 10 new jobs created.

Local residents Eve Church and Martin Mushen took over as licensees of the pub in September and have turned it around.

Now the duo, along with Heineken-owned leased pub business Star Pubs and Bars, will be transforming what they describe as a 'tired estate pub' into a good-value family and dog-friendly local.

Eve, who has lived on the Gaer since 2006, said: “I first came into pub 14 years ago. I loved the building – which was once an old farmhouse - and liked the regulars.

"Sadly, it went downhill in recent years and people stopped using it. So, when the opportunity came up to take it on I leapt at it as I’d always wanted to run a pub.

"It’s been hard work, but it is so fulfilling to see local residents coming back and using it again.

"Top of customers wish list is food, so it will be fantastic in a couple of months to be able to offer this and a lovely environment for them to enjoy it in.”

The couple’s plans for the pub include serving barista style coffee and a selection of light lunches and pub classics in the evening.

Outside, The Gaer Inn will be given a complete facelift. The large beer garden will be overhauled with the decking extended and new play equipment added.

Stylish new toilets are being fitted and as well as a new commercial kitchen.

Caren Geering, regional operations director for Star Pubs & Bars said: “It’s great to have Eve and Martin on board. As local residents and former customers at the pub, they know the area well and what people want. With no other pub within a mile, Gaer estate residents will now be able to enjoy great food, coffee and entertainment on their doorsteps without the need to travel.

“The refurbishment of The Gaer Inn brings to £750k, Star Pubs & Bars’ investment in Newport this year, which has included new letting rooms at The Maindee Hotel on Chepstow Road and bringing the Cross Key in Market Street into the 21st century.”