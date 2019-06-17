A BLIND adrenaline junkie is taking on a daredevil challenge – a 700m zip wire over a quarry.

Alison Harber, from Abertillery, lost her sight over the space of a year due to various medical conditions and is no stranger to thrills.

The 57-year-old previously took part in a blind drive around a racetrack in the Vale, reaching speeds of up to 70mph.

(Chepstow's 700m zipline which goes over a quarry. Credit: Dr Duncan Pepper/Geograph)

Her latest stunt is in aid of Guide Dogs Cymru, with her hoping to raise £1,000 for them.

Ms Harber said: “I’m not afraid of speed or heights. I just want to give something back to the charity that changed my life.

"I lost my sight 25 years ago and it all happened quite quickly.

"In the space of a year, I went from being fully sighted to only being able to discern light and colour."

Ms Harber has been helped greatly by Guide Dogs Cymru in the 25 years since she lost her sight.

Her first guide dog was a black retriever named Vic, followed by black Labrador retriever Waldy and golden retriever Amble.

Six months ago, she was partnered with her current dog, a yellow Labrador retriever called Inez.

“They’ve all been great, but this one is really switched on and so well behaved,” added Ms Harber.

“We go everywhere together, and he is keeping me really fit.

“We take the train to Cardiff, meet friends for lunch and go to the gym twice a week. He stays behind the desk while I work out.”

Inez will keep his paws on the ground when Alison takes her 700m zip wire challenge at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Chepstow on September 8.

