TRAVELLERS have set up an encampment in a Newport supermarket car park.
Four caravans and a camper van have been parked in one corner of the Morrisons car park, in Orb Drive, where Corporation Road meets the A48.
A number of illegal encampments have been set up in the Newport area in recent weeks.
On Wednesday (June 12),a group left Beechwood Park, in the east of the city, after a joint visit
by officers from Newport City Council and Gwent Police.That same Traveller group had also pitched on playing fields belonging to Caerleon RFC
in late May – people working at the site complained of aggressive driving across pitches and chemical toilets being emptied on the sidelines.Other sites used by Travellers this year include Newport International Sports Village
and Imperial Industrial Park, near Tredegar House.
Morrisons was contacted for comment.
