A GARDEN built in memory of a Cwmcarn High School student who died 19 years ago is being relocated as the demolition of the school gets underway.

14-year-old Ashley Burnett died in January 2000 from the C strain of meningitis, and the memorial garden was opened at the school the following year.

There had been some concern that the demolition of the school, which started recently, meant that the garden would also be replaced.

However, Caerphilly county borough council have confirmed that they have taken steps to relocate the garden to Cwmcarn Primary School and have also donated some of the more mature plants to Ashley’s family members for their own gardens.

A spokesman for the council said: "We have been working closely with the family to ensure that Ashley’s memory is preserved and respected following the demolition of Cwmcarn High School.

"A space has been set aside within the grounds of Cwmcarn Primary School, which Ashley also attended, to create a new memorial space funded by Caerphilly county borough council.

"We plan to unveil the new site once completed over coming weeks."

, which has been closed since October 2018.

The site is set to become the new home for Welsh-medium nursery and primary school, Ysgol Cwm Gwyddon, currently based in neighbouring Abercarn.