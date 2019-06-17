THE award-winning theatre company, Wildcard, are set bring their gig theatre hit, Electrolyte, to the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff tomorrow.

This is part of the company’s first tour which incorporates 32 venues across the UK and Ireland.

Electrolyte at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 (Picture: The Other Richard)

The tour follows the company scooping the Mental Health Fringe Award and Pleasance Best Newcomer Award at last year's Edinburgh Festival.

Joint Artistic Director of Wildcard, and writer of Electrolyte, James Meteyard said: "When we founded the company in 2015 we had big dreams of taking our work to the regions and we’re beside ourselves that these dreams are becoming a reality.

"Mental health is rightfully becoming something which is acceptable to talk about and we’re delighted to be part of the conversation.

"This show deals with tough subjects but has an uplifting message; we want to help people know that it’s okay not to be okay and promote the importance of community in combating poor mental health."

Electrolyte at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 (Picture: The Other Richard)

Electrolyte is written by James Meteyard with music composed by Maimuna Memon.

READ MORE:

The cast includes Megan Ashley, Chris Georgiou, James Meteyard, Ben Simon, Robyn Sinclair and Olivia Sweeney.

Electrolyte at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 (Picture: The Other Richard)

Andrew Eaton-Lewis, Arts Lead for the Mental Health Foundation, added: "Electrolyte is an exhilarating, inspirational show that tackles a very difficult subject with great sensitivity.

"We are supporting Electrolyte's tour dates across the UK, and are delighted that they will be helping to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation in its 70th anniversary year."

Electrolyte at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018 (Picture: The Other Richard)

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday June 18, can be purchased from Sherman Theatre box office on 029 2064 6900 or online at

shermantheatre.co.uk/performance/music/electrolyte/