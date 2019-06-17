THE biggest carnival in Gwent is returning this August Bank Holiday with entries now open.

Pill Carnival will take place on Monday 26 August, with the procession leaving Newport Docks at 1pm on the big day.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Ann Barton, 73, has helped organised the huge annual event for around 20 years and said: “Pill Carnival is not just for the people of Pill.

"It's one of the biggest carnivals in Wales and brings together people from all walks of life.

“People from all nationalities and cultures are welcome to join in with the fun.

“Our differences are something to be proud of and to celebrate, so it would be nice to have lots of different people involved.

“The procession will include walking entries, cheerleaders, bands – if you’d like to put a float in please get in touch.

“Similarly, if you want to be a vendor out on the field, serving food - like hot dogs or ice-cream - or crafts you think people may like, get in touch.”

Those wishing to get involved can call Ann Barton at A B Florist, on 01633 259249.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Along with the procession and various stalls, Pill Carnival will include a live music stage, funfair and bouncy castles.

The Carnival Queen will be chosen at Pill Harriers RFC, Belle Vue Terrace, from 2pm on Sunday June 30, meaning entries must be submitted no later than then.

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The Carnival Queen is open to any girls aged 13-16; first place will win £50 and second place will win £25.

Entries are also open for five ladies of the court (9-12) and five flower girls (5-8).

(Picture: Chris Tinsley)

Those chosen will be able to join the procession, with dresses and tiaras provided, plus they can enjoy goody bags and trophies on the big day.

Those interested can pick up an entry form from A B Florist on Commercial Road, which is open 9.30am-5pm on weekdays and 9am-1pm on Saturdays.

To follow Pill Carnival on Facebook search for @pillcarnival