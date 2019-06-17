A DRIVER was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving today after an incident which left a car teetering on its side in a residential street.

Gwent Police officers in Pontypool said nobody had been injured in the incident.

The car – a dark Audi – appeared to have come to a stop in the middle of the road, balanced on its side.

In the photograph, tweeted by Pontypool officers, the driver's window appeared to have been smashed in the incident.

The female driver was taken into custody following the incident.

Gwent Police used the startling photograph to remind people of the dangers of committing one of the so-called Fatal Five driving offences.

