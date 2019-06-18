THREE pupils in a Newport school have been invited to join the high IQ society.

Almost 100 pupils at Llanwern High School, on Hartridge Farm Road, sat a Mensa IQ test at the school which aims to measure their IQ, with three selected to become members of the Mensa.

The three chosen are:

12-year-old Roxanne Essery

13-year-old Holly Bond

15-year-old Joshua Templeman

Llanwern High School’s assistant headteacher, Emma Llewellyn, said: “Pupils showed great resilience, sitting through more than an hour of progressively more difficult questions.

“They were the same questions that adults would have if they sat the test.

“Nearly 80 per cent of those who took the test have an above average IQ and three of our pupils have been invited to join the Mensa society, having passed the minimum IQ needed of 148.”

Members of Mensa have incredibly high IQs, with the society aiming to identify gifted and talented children who can become members.

Llanwern High School’s headteacher, Mrs Tracey Jarvis, said: “I am incredibly proud of all the pupils who took part in the Mensa IQ test.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what amazing things these young people will go on to do!”

(Holly Bond, Roxanne Essery and Joshua Templeman)

