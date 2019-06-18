AN IRANIAN teenager was remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the attempted murder of a man in Newport.

Soheil Bahmanifard, aged 18, is accused of attacking Amirreza Ramezani in Stow Hill on Friday, June 14.

The defendant, of Morden Lane, Newport, is also charged with having an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place.

READ MORE:

Bahmanifard was remanded in custody by city magistrates yesterday and is due to appear before the crown court on Monday, July 15.

The Argus reported how a 27-year-old man was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital following the incident with injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.