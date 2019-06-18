WELSH people and those living in Wales are more satisfied with the quality of their GP care than they were last year.

In the National Survey For Wales 2018-19, 93 per cent of the 12,000 spoken to said they were happy with their GP care, an increase of seven per cent from the 2017-2018 data.

The same percentage were also happy with their care at their last NHS hospital appointment, an increase of three per cent.

There were more questions added to the survey this year, touching on climate change, the environment and education.

A further 93 per cent believe the climate is changing and of those, 37 per cent are very concerned with this change.

Keeping in the environment, 74 per cent of those surveyed said that they reuse carrier bags most of the time, while 80 per cent are satisfied with their local authority’s recycling service.

84 per cent of the people surveyed enjoy and are happy with their local green space.

Happiness with schools also increased in the latest survey results.

90 per cent of parents with children in primary schools are happy with their school, while a slightly lower percentage of 81 per cent of parents with children in secondary school are happy with theirs.

Of the 12,000 surveyed, 43 per cent who spoke Welsh said they learnt at school.

The Minister for Finance and Trefnydd, Rebecca Evans said; “The National Survey is a valuable resource as it provides an overview of how people in Wales feel about many aspects of their lives.

“This year, we introduced new questions which focused on the environment. It is clear from the results that our world-leading sustainable development and environmental legislation is having a positive impact. We must now build on this momentum as we step up our efforts to tackle the climate emergency.”

The National Survey for Wales is a face-to-face survey of 12,000 people from all across Wales. The aim is to gather information from the public about their thoughts on many topics including health, education, sports, art and culture. The new survey added in topics about climate change and the Welsh language.

The Welsh Government and connected organisations use the results to help inform decision and policy making to make Wales a better place to live.