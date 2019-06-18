A HOMELESS charity responsible for taking 13 people off the streets of Newport in less than two month will open their night shelter for an extra night a week - thanks to a rise in volunteer levels.

Eden Gate's volunteer-led Newport Night Shelter Plus project started in April this year - and was open between Monday and Thursday.

The offering extended their existing winter shelter local church partnership that runs between November and April.

But now, with an influx of new volunteers and the hard work of committed staff, the night shelter will be able to open on Friday nights too.

The hope is that the extra hours will enable the charity to help more people off the streets of Newport, and the ultimate aim, explained Eden Gate operations manager, Marc Hepton, is to open seven nights a week.

“Since Newport Night Shelter Plus started, we have supported two people access residential programmes, nine people have accessed supported housing (Hostel Accommodation) and two people have been supported to access private rented accommodation," said Mr Hepton.

“We are delighted with the results so far and are expectant that the project will continue to help those who are in need.”

(Eden Gate operations manager Marc Hepton. Credit: Chris Tinsley)

Eden Gate don’t just provide emergency shelter and a bed, they aim to support the homeless into fixed accommodation.

So rather than just giving a bed for a night, they are providing long-term assistance to assist with the removal of people from the streets and into safe, fixed accommodation.

There are also opportunities provided for those struggling to overcome addiction to move away from Newport and into residential programmes across the UK.

(Eden Gate in Newport)

Mr Hepton said: “Volunteers are an essential part of our services here at Eden Gate.

"Without the support of the local community we would not be able to open our drop-in services or emergency night shelter. We are extremely grateful to all of our volunteers who freely give their time to serve those who are vulnerable or without a place to call home.

“Although we have achieved this milestone in the development of Newport Night Shelter Plus, the work continues to seek volunteers who are willing to provide hospitality to our night shelter guests on Saturday and Sunday evenings/mornings."

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to contact Eden Gate on 01633243235 or email info@edengate.org.uk.

