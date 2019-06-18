FIREFIGHTERS were called out to vehicle fire at an industrial estate in Cwmbran this morning.

Onlookers spotted black smoke billowing in to the sky at about 10am from Avondale industrial estate.

One witness said: "I saw thick black smoke as I was leaving Northville around 10.30am. I drove through the industrial estate to find workers from all different units outside. As I drove past the fire brigade were arriving."

(The vehicle fire at an industrial estate in Cwmbran. Credit: Kristian Jones.)

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At approximately 10.09am on Tuesday, June 18 we received reports of a vehicle fire in the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran.

"A crew from Cwmbran Fire and Rescue Station attended the incident.

READ MORE:

"The incident concluded at approximately 11:54am."

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We were called by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to attend the scene of a vehicle fire on Avondale Road, Cwmbran at approximately 11am on Tuesday June 18, 2019.

(Smoke from a vehicle fire in Cwmbran. Picture: Narena Hopley)

"The fire had been extinguished by the time officers arrived at approximately 11.05am.

"The Fire and Rescue service determine the cause of the fire.