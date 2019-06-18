Here's the latest Argus column by Monmouthshire County Council leader Cllr Peter Fox:

THIS month is an exciting time for Monmouthshire.

We have two very special events taking place which will impact greatly on communities in Monmouthshire.

The first takes place on Friday, June 21, with the official opening of Monmouth Comprehensive School.

The school, which has been open since September 2018, has been nominated for a number of prestigious awards, including in four categories at the Education Buildings Wales Awards which recognise and showcase fantastic, design, build, management and maintenance of schools, colleges and universities across Wales.

Recently the school won the Digital Innovation Award at the Constructing Excellence in Wales Awards which took place at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The school is an asset to the community and to the council I hope that learners value this inspirational and innovative space.

The opening will showcase the tremendous talent that we have at the school, as pupils will be performing for our special guests the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE.

I hope that they enjoy the space as much as our pupils and teachers.

The next event I am excited to announce is the official opening of Usk Post Office on Thursday, June 27.

I’m extremely proud to be leader of the first UK council to open a Post Office.

It’s been going brilliantly since trading began on Wednesday, May 1, and I hope that this continues.

Being part of this process and making this happen has been a privilege.

To say a special thank you to all of our volunteers in the community we launched a competition to give one lucky resident the opportunity to cut the ribbon and open the post office.

We took to social media and received hundreds of nominations of local heroes.

I am so pleased to see such genuine community spirt in Monmouthshire.

I look forward to seeing the Post Office go from strength to strength and inspiring more and more people to visit Usk Hub.

I really value our partnership with Usk Town and Community Council - it is vital in making the town a prosperous vibrant community.

By working together, listening to communities the difference that can be made is immense.