THE section of the One Stop Shop in Abergavenny used by Gwent Police has been closed because of flooding.

The police desk in the building will be closed until further notice, the force said.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Abergavenny One Stop Shop will be closed until further notice.

“Gwent Police apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

She added: “Nearby stations such as Monmouth and Cwmbran, are unaffected and remain open as normal.

“In the meantime, if you need to contact Gwent Police, please call 101 or send a direct message through our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”

Gwent Police moved its front-counter services into the One Stop Shop, run by Monmouthshire County Council inside Abergavenny Town Hall, after the town’s police station in Tudor Street was sold. The site has been approved for retirement apartments.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokeswoman said the One Stop Shop was open, and only the police desk was affected.