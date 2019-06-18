PLANS for housing on the former site of Pontypool & District Hospital have been given the green light by councillors - with 25 per cent affordable housing and a children's pay area included in the development.

An application for 34 homes on the Hospital Road site in Pontypool was unanimously approved by Torfaen council’s planning committee at a meeting on Tuesday (June 18).

The outline application was first approved back in 2016 but the development was put on hold while the developers sought an agreement with council officials.

A section 106 – a legal agreement committing the developer to provide money for infrastructure projects in the community – has now been agreed.

Councillors were told on Tuesday the plans include 25 per cent affordable housing and a children’s play area.

Traffic calming measures will also be installed along Hospital Road, and a footpath link will be created to the site.

Councillor Stuart Ashley said that during a site visit it was clear the road is “very busy”, asking what pedestrian safety measures would be installed.

READ MORE:

Paul Wheeldon, from the council’s highways department, said measures such as road markings were planned to improve safety.

Councillor Gwyn Jenkins also voiced concerns over highways safety around the site.

Mr Wheeldon said the traffic calming measures proposed are not “cast in stone” and that further safety improvements will be considered.

Under the plans 34 two and three-bedroom terraced houses would be built on the former hospital site, which will be accessed off Hospital Road.

Further details of the scheme, except for access and layout, will be provided in a later reserved matters application.

At a site visit earlier this month, councillors welcomed the inclusion of a play area and the creation of a footpath as the road is currently said to be ‘dangerous’ for pedestrians.

It was also noted that the vacant site has become overgrown and there are concerns over fly-tipping.

Residents and the community council previously voiced concern over the number of homes proposed, but planning officers say there is enough space on the site.

Money towards improving adult recreation and existing play facilities in the area was agreed as part of the section 106 agreement.