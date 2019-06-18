BORIS Johnson has topped the second poll of Conservative MPs in the race to be the party's new leader and prime minister.

But ex-Brexit secretary Dominic Raab was knocked out of the race after failing to achieve the 33 votes needed to stay on the race.

Home secretary Sajid Javid just squeezed through to the next round of voting, with 33 votes, while backbencher Rory Stewart enjoyed a jump in support, receiving 37 votes.

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and environment secretary Michael Gove were second and third, with 46 and 41 votes respectively.

Further ballots will be held throughout this week until the number of candidates is reduced to two. Once this has happened - which must be by Friday at the latest - postal votes will be sent to all 160,000 Conservative Party members in the UK, with the winner to be announced in the week beginning Monday, July 22.