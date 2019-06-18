THERE are plenty of treats in store at Portstock festival, this weekend.

Portstock 2019, which raises funds for St David’s Hospice Care, will be at Rodney Parade this Saturday (June 22).

This family friendly festival is jam-packed with live music acts, from 11.30am, including headliners Stereo MCs.

Other acts include Rusty Shackle, Dr Feelgood, The Karpets, The Rotanas, The Ska Monkeys, Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy, The Honest Poet and DJ Daryll Barnby with compere Kelly RB.

READ MORE:

For those who work up an appetite, there are plenty of food stalls including:

Parc Pantry offering sweet treats and coffee.

The Pod with burgers and hot dogs.

Chock Shop offering gooey brownies.

The Welsh Ice Cream Trike with various flavours.

Noodles In A Box with - you guessed it - noodles.

Miz Carib with a selection of Caribbean street food.

Dough to Go serving wood fired pizzas.

And, since dancing is thirsty work, Rodney Parade Bar will be serving up alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, with Tiny Rebel on tap.

Other activities at the festival will include hoola hoop workshops by the Sparklettes and fun fair rides including a train ride, tea cup ride, jet ride and trampoline.

(Picture: The Sparklettes)

For those hoping to get dolled up, Portstock will also feature The Sparkle Bar - offering all your (eco-friendly) glitter needs and face painting.

The day will also feature Rubbish Portraits art installation.

Srep inside illustrator Lucie Sheridan’s portrait booth and get your very own limited edition signed portrait painted in ink.

There's also plenty of action planned for the Kids Corner, with LOLS Dolls from 4pm, Dragons Rugby, Characters N Co, The Pixie’s Wardrobe workshops, The Slime Factory workshops, family garden games by Melin Homes Communities Team, and children’s sports games by Newport Live.

Funds raised by Portstock festival, which debuted in 2018, help St David's Hospice Care carry out their vital work for patients and families throughout Gwent.

Get your tickets for Portstock 2019 by visiting portstock.co.uk or call their Booking Line on 01633 674990.