LOCAL taxi drivers have saved the day in Caerphilly by stepping in to run the town's public toilets.

Caerphilly Town Council will be part funding the re-opening of the toilets, which were closed by Caerphilly County Borough Council at the start of April, causing concern and anger from residents.

The news has gone down well with residents of the area.

One, Ann Holtham, posted on Facebook that she hopes it goes well and that they can do the same for Blackwood and Risca.

This a sentiment echoed by more residents, hoping that the town councils for the remaining closed toilets to follow in their footsteps.

Ralph McPhlugg said: “I look forward to Blackwood Town Council following the fine example of Caerphilly Town Council and the taxi drivers.”

“It’s a welcome start,” added Michael Shepherd.

The news comes after a meeting on June 17 between the Caerphilly Taxi Drivers Association and the town council, where Cllr Jamie Pritchard proposed a funding of £5,000 to be given by the council to help with the re-opening, a move that was fully supported.

Cllr Pritchard, Cllr Shayne Cook and Cllr Shelly Hodder had nothing but praise for the Caerphilly Taxi Drivers Association for their efforts.

In a collective statement, they said: “All credit needs to go to the Caerphilly Taxi Drivers Association for their efforts and input over the last few months.

“We’re glad to have won support from members of the town council to help fund the toilets after working constructively with the taxi association. We look forward to things progressing shortly and wish the association all the very best”.

Leader of the majority Plaid Cymru Group, Colin Elsbury, said: "The taxi drivers must be recognised for the initiative and hard work they have shown to ensure that a basic facility for residents and visitors is again available.

“The aim was simple but the legal issues were complex but after a number of meetings with the taxi drivers, the town council approved a financial package worth £5,000 which enabled the county council to purchase coin entry doors.

“The taxi drivers will run the toilets and pay for the day to running using revenue from the coin entry system. All being well they will re-open in weeks."