A DISCOUNT grocery store chain is opening a new store in Newport next month.

Heron Foods, which has more than 200 stores, are opening their first Newport store, on Cardiff Road in Maesglas, on Monday July 15.

The addition will create more than 15 jobs, both part-time and full-time, and be part of a new build complex with ample parking space available outside.

Store manager, Matt Lee, who joined Heron Foods from Morrisons in February 2019, said: “I’d personally like to thank colleagues for their efforts getting everything ready for opening day and our new neighbours who have already shown support.

“The store will be a positive addition to the area.”

On the opening day, which kicks off at 9am, Heron Foods will be giving away more than 100 goodie bags worth more than £5 to the first customers that spend £5 in store.

They will also be dishing out vouchers can be redeemed in the first three weeks of the store opening.

Heron Foods offers ‘top quality and low prices’ on food and drinks, along with household, health & beauty and pet products.

The store will be officially opened by Eden Gate homeless charity, who will be gifted £250 from Heron Foods.

A spokesperson for Eden Gate said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to open the new Heron Foods store here in Maesglas.

“Eden Gate is a local charity committed to supporting those who are experiencing homelessness, by providing emergency accommodation and other forms of outreach.

“We couldn’t operate without the support of local people who give up their time.

"If you would like to volunteer and join our team, please e-mail info@edengate.org.uk

”

Heron Foods in Maesglas will be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Customers can win big prizes and get exclusive deals by signing up to receive emails

They can also follow Heron Foods on Facebook

and on Instagram