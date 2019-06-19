The UK arm of a global packaging firm has won government funding towards a project which will set the world-wide standard on the transportation of batteries.

Tri-Wall Europe Ltd, which is based in Monmouth, has secured more than £700,000 of funding towards its £1.18m stake in a project to set the standard for how lithium-ion batteries are transported worldwide.

Tri-Wall employs more than 300 people in the UK, with 115 employees at its headquarters and factory at Monmouth. It is the first business in Wales to secure this type of funding.

Tri-Wall is part of a consortium of eight industry experts, research and training organisations, which will develop the latest battery technologies, as well as setting the packaging and handling in-transit standards for lithium-ion batteries.

Gavin Peters, managing director of Tri-Wall’s UK region, said: “The funding will result in future job growth and allow Tri-Wall to retain expertise in the UK. The establishment of safe transit packaging will also ensure job security within the UK battery industry.”

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used for portable electronics and electric vehicles, but they are growing in popularity for military and aerospace applications.

Mike Valentine, Tri-Wall’s business development and projects lead, said: “This project is an example of where collective expertise is being brought to bear on the biggest challenges facing the development of next-generation electric car batteries, from their power source and performance to safety and manufacturing.”

As a result of the Faraday Battery Challenge funding, Tri-Wall is recruiting for a project team to include a design manager, a junior design manager, a lab technician and a research assistant.