A Newport-based alcohol-free drinks brand is among Welsh food and drink producers heading to Bath this weekend for the three-day Pub in the Park food and food festival.

Billed as ‘the ultimate pub garden unlike any other’ the event takes place in the Royal Victoria Park in the heart of the historic city.

Sober Drinks, which is based in St Julians, Newport, is a 'mocktail' brand, founded by trained chef Richard Pollentine, who produces a soft drink which still contains the bright cocktail vibe.

The company currently has two non-alcoholic drink to its name - and both have already been snapped up by two universities – Cardiff University and the University of South Wales.

The vibrant and eye-catching mocktails come in two flavours (and colours) – Blue and Green. Blue is a mix of pineapple, coconut and orange, while Green is kiwi, coconut and orange flavoured. Two more Sober Drinks will be added to the range later this year.

Sober Drinks will be joined by Cymru Confectionery, Myrddin Heritage, and The Fudge Foundry, at the festival, which will include live music and food with Michelin-starred chefs adding to the mix of pop-up pubs and restaurants.

The Welsh businesses are attending under the auspices of Cywain – a Menter a Busnes delivered project which supports the development of growth-orientated businesses in the food and drink sector in Wales.