PEOPLE are being reminded to take appropriate steps to protect their belongings in vehicles following a number of thefts in Newport.

Gwent Police officers are currently investigating incidents in the Beechwood and St Julians wards, where offenders have targeted parked and unattended vehicles and stolen items from within by smashing windows.

Items stolen included mobile phones, handbags, purses and iPods.

Thefts have been reported in numerous locations in recent weeks, including Windsor Road, Beaufort Road, Beechcroft Road, Riverbank and East Usk Road.

Leanne Pole, of the Newport East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "These are opportunistic thefts, in which suspects have smashed a window in order to steal items on show. Whilst we are continuing to investigate, we would like to remind drivers to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves from crime. Do not make yourself vulnerable to this type of offence."

She added: "I would also like to urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of this sort of crime to report this to us immediately so we can carry out enquiries as soon as possible, in an effort to identify those responsible."

If you have any information, contact either Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 199 of 8/6/19, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also direct message the force on Facebook or Twitter.