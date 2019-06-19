A NEWPORT woman is gearing up to walk the Great Wall of China as part of a team led by comedian Rhod Gilbert.

Emma Eatwell, 42, from Caldicot and now living in Rogerstone, is raising £4,000 for Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

(Emma Eatwell who needs to raise £4,000 before May 2020)

In May 2020, she will join Welsh comedian, Rhod Gilbert, on a trek of the Great Wall of China – she has committed to raising £4,000 between now and then.

Ms Eatwell chose the charity as she’s lost family members to cancer, including an auntie, two cousins, her mother’s brother-in-law and her father’s mother.

Ms Eatwell said: “No matter how healthy a person is, cancer is an illness which many people experience; it’s like there’s no escape.

“At the moment my focus is on fundraising to reach the £4.000 target – it’s been a challenge, but failure isn’t an option.”

READ MORE:

Ms Eatwell is excited to take on the challenging trek with Rhod Gilbert, who she's a 'big fan' of and has previously met at a five-a-side charity football match.

R(hod Gilbert will be leading the trek of The Great Wall of China)

“I’ve never been to China before, so it’s very exciting, added Ms Eatwell.

"I think there will be around 70 people taking part in the trek.”

(The Great Wall of China.Picture: Nicolas Perrault III/Wikimedia)

Ms Eatwell has organised various events to collect her target amount, including bucket collections, market stalls, quiz nights, coffee mornings, and danceathons.

Her latest endeavour is a musical evening, at Severn View Club in Caldicot this Friday (June 21) from 8.30pm.

Performing will be 50s and 60s band It’s Only Rock & Roll, along with a live DJ performing.

The evening will also feature an auction, with prizes including three private dance lessons or a six-week course for two people from Just Dance in Newport, vintage wine, a spa day, and more.

Plus, there will be a raffle including prizes donated by WRU.

Tickets are £5, from Clarkes Butcher’s in Caldicot, Harry Eatwell on 07484 762837 or Emma Eatwell on 07814 720193.

Ms Eatwell’s charity challenges are sponsored by IAM Financial based in Monmouthshire; she will be wearing T-shirts with their logo on, printed by Total Workwear, for all her fundraisers.

“Thank you to IAMFinancial for their generous support,” added Ms Eatwell.

You can support Ms Eatwell in raising money for Velindre Cancer Centre at