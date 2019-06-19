WITH the final countdown to the staging of this year’s eagerly-awaited Portstock charity music festival, Coleg Gwent has been announced as a supporter of the event.

Portstock ’19 music festival, in aid of St David’s Hospice Care, takes place at Rodney Parade on Saturday (June 22).

Coleg Gwent is sponsoring the Portstock ’19 stage, which will see 90s hip hop band Stereo MC’s headlining and being supported by Caldicot’s Rusty Shackle and pub rockers Dr Feelgood.

Other bands on the day-long bill include The Karpets, Ska Monkeys, Joe Kelley and The Royal Pharmacy, The Darling Buds, The Rotanas and DJ Daryll Banby.

City of Newport campus director Gary Handley said: “Coleg Gwent is more than happy to sponsor Portstock as it is fast becoming the community event to attend in Newport, following the success from its inception last year.

“We’re always looking for ways to support our community; this family day out helps cater for all and it’s great to see more events and activities coming to Newport, making it a vibrant hub for the local arts and music scene.

“By sponsoring the festival, we recognise how it supports the valuable work of the St David’s Hospice Care, which was another reason why we wanted to back this event.

"It’s a charity that our staff and students annually support through local fundraising. Our learners choose this great cause when raising money through their Welsh Baccalaureate projects and other such community based activities.”

Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re very appreciative of all the sponsors we have backing Portsock’19 including the latest, Coleg Gwent, who have come on board to support the all important stage for what is building up to be a real must-attend music festival for the city of Newport.”

For details on Portstock 19 visit www.portstock.co.uk or call 01633 674990.