JUST over a month after a horrific accident that left a Caerphilly dad on life support in hospital, his family are preparing to bring him home.

Haydn Atwood, 39 from Trethomas, has been in hospital in Malaga since May 13, after being hit by a car in front of his teenage son Ashley on the first day of their holiday.

Due to his serious condition, including having several operations and memory loss, and no travel insurance, the cost to get him home was sky high.

(Haydn Atwood, left, on a video call from hospital in Malaga with his 17-year-old son Ashley. Picture: Suzanne Gater)

The rough estimate to get Mr Atwood home was £10,600.

A paramedic was flown out by the family to assess him, and decided that flying home wasn't an option because of his injuries.

But luckily, the family were able to use funds raised through a

GoFundMe

page and fundraising activities to arrange for Mr Atwood to be driven in an ambulance all the way back to the UK.

At the time of writing, the total amount raised by the fundraising page was £8,040.

Mr Atwood’s mother-in-law Suzanne Gater told the South Wales Argus that Mr Atwood would be starting his long journey back to the UK on Friday, June 21, coming through Paris and then onto the Euro Tunnel and straight to a hospital.

Ms Gater said that she is in awe at the response from the community. Along with Mr Atwood's sisters-in-law who helped with the fundraising, Rachel Rees and Kirsty Gravenor and his former partner and mother to his children, Vicky Gater, she thanked everyone for their support.

(Haydn Atwood in hospital in Malaga. It is hoped that he will be home this weekend following a 24-hour ambulance journey. Picture: Suzanne Gater)

She said: “There are so many people that myself, Vicky, Rachel and Kirsty would like to thank. We don’t want to miss anyone out by naming, so a huge thank you to every single person that has helped get Haydn on his way home.

(Haydn Atwood in hospital in Malaga. Picture: Suzanne Gater)

“We have an amazing community and all of our family will be forever grateful to everyone who has done anything to help us and Haydn.”