ALL LANES have been re-opened after a crash involving a car and a van caused congestion on the M4 around Newport, but drivers can still expect delays.
The accident happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 24 (Coldra) and Junction 25 (Caerleon).
The left-hand lane was blocked at the scene, and traffic officers were in attendance.
The crash caused long tailbacks on the western carriageway to Junction 23A (Magor Services).
MORE NEWS:
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment