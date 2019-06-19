ALL LANES have been re-opened after a crash involving a car and a van caused congestion on the M4 around Newport, but drivers can still expect delays.

The accident happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between Junction 24 (Coldra) and Junction 25 (Caerleon).

A traffic map showing the lengthy tailbacks on the M4 westbound in Newport

The left-hand lane was blocked at the scene, and traffic officers were in attendance.

The crash caused long tailbacks on the western carriageway to Junction 23A (Magor Services).

Queues of traffic on the M4 in Newport near J25 (Caerleon

