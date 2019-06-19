A NEW restaurant which proudly boasts of having exquisite meals has opened its doors.

Food @ Fifty Five, consisting of a restaurant, cafe and bar, is now operating from inside the Newport Central Hotel along the High Street, Newport.

And it has something for everyone's tastebuds, said staff member Tommy Mactaggart.

(Dinners and owner Jessie Marsh (right) eating)

"We are open to the public, not just for guests in the hotel.

"We have something for everyone to enjoy with our range of high quality food.

"We have a large range of drinks including Espresso Coffee and gins.

"Steak, afternoon teas, egg Benedicts, sandwiches--these are just some of what we have to offer."

(Tommy Mactaggart)

Owner Jessie Marsh added: "We wanted to create something that everyone can enjoy.

"You can come here for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Opening hours are 7am to 9pm on weekdays, with closing time an hour later on weekends.

A launch party will take place on June 29.

