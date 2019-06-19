A RUGBY-THEMED café has opened on the site of a well known city newsagents with plans to help the local community.

Scrum-tious Café opened on Tuesday (June 18) in the former B M S newsagents on Charles Street in Newport city centre.

The venture was launched by Nick Portman, who used to own the newsagents, and who also owns Baneswell Social Club.

He said: “We got in touch with Dragons Rugby to see if they’d like to get involved.

“They’re not partnered with Scrum-tious Café, but they offered merchandise which decorates the venue.

“We’re hoping that by next rugby season we can become a ticket outlet.”

(Nick Portman owns Scrum-tious Café)

The café has been built from scratch – with new kitchen, walls, hygiene boards and more – after the newsagents closed due to a loss of earnings.

“I have a 12-year lease on the building and was thinking what to do,” added Mr Portman.

“There are plenty of businesses in Newport, and flats being built nearby, so I thought ‘food.’ Everyone has to eat.

“It’s cost a lot of money, but I never gave up.

“I wanted to bring something back into Newport – there’s a lot of closed or struggling businesses at the moment, but I want to deliver some hope.”

The café has created new jobs for Newport – it currently has three members of staff, but Mr Portman hopes to increase this to five, with an extra chef and front of house needed.

Scrum-tious Café offers home-cooked food including hot, cold and vegetarian options, and allergy information is available.

Business so far has been steady, with their all-day breakfast already a success - including their vegetarian friendly breakfasts.

Guests are welcome to eat-in, with 33 seating spaces available, or can collect – as long as they give 30 minutes notice, with no minimum collection cost.

“We are trying to keep costs affordable on working on special offers,” said Mr Portman.

“There’s many people struggling in Newport right now, so good prices will help everyone.”

Mr Portman hopes to offer special offers for different days of the week, but vary them from other places (for example, offering fish and chips on a Wednesday rather than a Friday as many businesses do).

Although still awaiting an official food hygiene rating inspectors were pleased by what they saw and Mr Portman is looking forward to seeing their rating.

“Our food is all freshly made with fresh ingredients,” added Mr Portman.

“The café is clean, tidy and comfy – if you enjoy food then come along and check out our menu.

“We want to look out for businesses throughout Newport, which is why we will be sourcing our food locally, and offering newspapers to read provided by a local delivery company.”

Scrum-tious Café is open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday. Find them on Facebook at

To order food for collection, call 07498 524111.