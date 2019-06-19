The headteacher of Cwmbran High School has resigned with immediate effect.

Helen Coulson said in a statement that the decision had made "with a heavy heart".

Pupils and parents are being informed of Mrs Coulson's departure in a letter, containing a statement from the outgoing headteacher.

In that statement, Mrs Coulson said: "I have been in South Wales for just over 10 years but feel now is the right time to move on for family reasons."

A spokesman for Torfaen County Borough Council confirmed deputy headteacher Tracey Abdulla would act as interim headteacher.

"The council has brought in additional support for the school during this transitional period," he added.

In her statement, Mrs Coulson said she had "thoroughly enjoyed" her time at Cwmbran High School and previously Fairwater High School, and had "had the opportunity to work with some amazing young people, their families and committed, loyal staff".

She added: "I wish the pupils, staff and wider community well for the ongoing improvement journey and hope the projected improvements in results this summer will support it."

The school's chair of governors, Mrs J English, told parents Mrs Abdulla would be supported by a "seconded and experienced headteacher from another local authority and by [the] Senior Leadership Team".

A new addition to that team, she added, would be a new assistant headteacher, Miss Morrell, arriving from an international school in The Hague, Netherlands.

"I'm sure you will join me in thanking Mrs Coulson for all her efforts in leading the school in recent years and wish her all the very best in her future endeavours," Mrs English said in the letter to parents.

Cwmbran High School was placed into special measures in December 2018 after an Estyn monitoring visit found the school had made insufficient progress in relation to five key recommendations made during the school's 2015 inspection.