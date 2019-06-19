AN EMERGENCY services open day took place on the weekend.

Behind the Badge 999 Open Day returned to Gwent Police Headquarters, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, last Sunday (June 16).

This was the second year of the free event, which gave members of the public insight and attracted thousands of people.

Check out some of the amazing photos shared of the open day:

Members of the police force (Picture: Gwent Police)

Youngster "arrested" for being cheeky to mum (Picture: Gwent Police)

Little girl in a police helmet (Picture: Gwent Police)

A boy smoothing a dog (Picture: Gwent Police)

Marching band (Picture: Gwent Police)

Mini police (Picture: Gwent Police)

Motorbikes on display (Picture: Rebecca Maggs)

Members of the Cadets (Picture: Gwent Police)

Public involvement (Picture: Gwent Police)

Police dogs strut their stuff (Picture: Gwent Police)

Ouch - that'll leave a mark! (Picture: Gwent Police)

An "arrest" (Picture: Gwent Police)

A sheriff car (Picture: Sam Crooks)

A sniffer dog hard at work (Picture: Gwent Police)

Youngsters enjoying the open day (Picture: Gwent Police)

Virtual reality (Picture: Irene Quelch)

First aid training (Picture: Samantha Naylor)

"M'aam I'm going to have to see your license" (Picture: Samantha Naylor)

Kitted up in medical gear (Picture: Samantha Naylor)

I predict a riot! (Picture: Gwent Police)

A police vehicle (Picture: Sam Crooks)

Enjoying the fire enginge (Picture: Samantha Naylor)