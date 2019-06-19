BORIS Johnson has again topped a poll of Conservative MPs in the race to be the party's new leader, while Rory Stewart has been knocked out of the race.

Former foreign secretary Mr Johnson came out on top again with 143 votes.

His successor Jeremy Hunt was second, but far behind at 54 votes, followed by environment secretary Michael Gove. Home secretary Sajid Javid also stayed in the race with 38 votes.

MORE NEWS:

But Rory Stewart failed to make it through, with 27 votes.

Two further ballots will be held tomorrow, Thursday, until the field is narrowed down to two candidates, with postal ballots to be sent out to party members on Friday.

The winner is due to be declared in the week beginning Monday, July 22.