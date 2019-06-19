A NUMBER of accidents on the roads around Newport are causing serious traffic delays for drivers.

On the M4 near Junction 27 (High Cross) eastbound, one lane of the carriageway is closed due to an accident.

The crash is causing long tailbacks on the M4, stretching past Junction 28 (Tredegar Park) and Junction 29 (Castleton) to the A48(M).

And in central Newport, the A48 is partially blocked and there is slow traffic in both directions between Nash Road and Corporation Road as police officers deal with another crash.

The A4810 Llanwern has been closed because of that incident, and diversions are in place which are causing congestion.

Gwent Police advised motorists to avoid the area, if possible, and find alternative routes for their journeys.

Some Newport Bus routes are being affected, the firm said on social media.

Earlier this evening, on the M4 westbound in Newport, a crash between a van and a car closed on lane near Junction 25 (Caerleon). That incident has now been cleared but traffic continues to move slowly through the area.