AN EMERGENCY services open day took place on the weekend.

Behind the Badge 999 Open Day returned to Gwent Police Headquarters, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, last Sunday (June 16).

This was the second year of the free event, which gave members of the public insight and attracted thousands of people.

Check out some of the amazing photos shared of the open day:

South Wales Argus:

Members of the police force (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Youngster "arrested" for being cheeky to mum (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Little girl in a police helmet (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

A boy smoothing a dog (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Marching band (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Mini police (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Motorbikes on display (Picture: Rebecca Maggs)

South Wales Argus:

Members of the Cadets (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Public involvement (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Police dogs strut their stuff (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Ouch - that'll leave a mark! (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

An "arrest" (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

A sheriff car (Picture: Sam Crooks)

South Wales Argus:

A sniffer dog hard at work (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Youngsters enjoying the open day (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

Virtual reality (Picture: Irene Quelch)

South Wales Argus:

First aid training (Picture: Samantha Naylor)

South Wales Argus:

"M'aam I'm going to have to see your license" (Picture: Samantha Naylor)

South Wales Argus:

Kitted up in medical gear (Picture: Samantha Naylor)

South Wales Argus:

I predict a riot! (Picture: Gwent Police)

South Wales Argus:

A police vehicle (Picture: Sam Crooks)

South Wales Argus:

Enjoying the fire enginge (Picture: Samantha Naylor)