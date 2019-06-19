A CYCLIST was taken to hospital by air ambulance early this evening after a collision with a lorry.

The incident happened at around 5pm on the A4810 road between Magor and Llanwern, close to the junction with Bearcroft Common, Gwent Police said in a statement this evening.

The cyclist – a man – is though to have serious injuries.

Gwent Police have closed the A4810 in both directions "while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision", and are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Police are appealing for information that could help their enquiries into this incident.

If anyone saw the collision take place, call Gwent Police on 101 quoting Log 392 19/6/19.

Alternatively, contact Gwent Police by sending a direct message with information via their Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

Anyone who may have dashcam footage of travelling along the A4810 around the time of the incident would be particularly helpful to enquiries, the police added.

The incident was one of a number of accidents to happen in or near Newport this afternoon.