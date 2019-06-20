GREGGS have thrown their support behind a community group's efforts to feed the city's most vulnerable.

The bakery giant's outlet on Usk Way decided this week to handover any leftover food to Pride in Pill for rough sleepers dotted across the city.

Paul Murphy, who is chairman of Pride in Pill, welcomed the news, saying: "I contacted them a few days ago to find out if they would be so kind as to help us.

"They said they would and were pleased to do so.

"Greggs is enormous and we are looking forward to working with them."

MORE NEWS:

The group walk the streets of the city centre every Sunday, with two trollies full of food and water to give to rough sleepers.

Since November, an eyewatering 430 meals and food tickets have been handed out by Pride in Pill.

Mr Murphy said that securing the support of Greggs would mean many more homeless people can be fed.

(Shane Jones (l) with Pride in Pill volunteers, Tracey Jones and Paul Murphy)

"There will be no food waste for Greggs and full bellies for our homeless," he said.

"Before we go out to feed the homeless, we can go and see if there is any leftover food. If so, we can pick it up.

"I think this is great because it will help the homeless. Fantastic news all round."

He added: "We have given hundreds of meals to homeless people this year. There are a lot of homeless people in Wales and we need to do all we can to help them."

Pride in Pill has also gained support for their appeal from Falafilo Island, Lahore, Lilo's and other restaurants.

To read more about the group's work, visit

.

Greggs have confirmed they will be working with Pride in Pill, and added that the first collection will be Sunday, June 23.