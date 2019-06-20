POLICE have arrested 14 people after a series of early morning raids targeting serious and organised crime across Gwent.

The early-morning raids happened at around 5.30am yesterday (Wednesday, June 19). Properties in Maindee, Pill, Lliswerry, Blaenavon, Cwmbran and Pontypool were targeted.

In all, 13 men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs under the banner of Operation Jigsaw.

These arrests come after 17 were arrested and charged in seperate Gwent Police raids last week.

Detective Inspector for Organised Crime Andrew Tuck, who led the operation, said: “It’s been a very busy few weeks for us and these raids over the last two weeks are just a snapshot of the work that goes on every day in Gwent Police to target those involved in serious drugs supply and organised criminality.

"This morning’s raids are the second phase of our operation last week to tackle those thought to be involved in the supply of the most serious Class A drugs.

“Our investigations and these warrants today, are aimed at those who profit from selling these drugs to some of the more vulnerable people in our communities. Our work to tackle Organised Crime is so important to stop these most serious issues from harming our local communities.

“Information from the public is so important – you see what happens in your local areas and know when something is suspicious or out of place. Please do contact us and know it will be dealt with seriously. What may seems like a small detail to you, to Gwent Police, it could be the final piece to a much bigger puzzle.”