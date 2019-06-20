NEWPORT County AFC will start the 2019-20 League Two season at home against Mansfield Town, the side they beat over two legs to reach last term’s play-off final.
County also played Mansfield on the opening day of the last campaign, going down 3-0 at Field Mill.
After hosting the Stags on Saturday, August 3, the Exiles go to Cambridge United, before welcoming Plymouth Argyle to Rodney Parade.
Their first midweek game is at Walsall on Tuesday, August 20, after which they entertain Crewe Alexandra and end the month away to Forest Green Rovers.
The fixtures, released this morning, see County host relegated Scunthorpe United on October 19 and newly-promoted Salford City on November 2.
Manager Michael Flynn returns to former club Bradford City on December 7 and there’s a trip to Exeter City on Boxing Day.
Newport’s final fixture of 2019 is likely to be an emotional one as they host Leyton Orient, who are still coming to terms with the death of boss and former County manager Justin Edinburgh.
It’s Cheltenham Town at Rodney Parade on New Year’s Day, while the reverse fixture against Leyton Orient takes place on January 25.
And the season climaxes with Northampton Town coming to South Wales on April 25.
Newport County fixtures in full:
AUGUST
Saturday 3, Mansfield Town, home
Saturday 10, Cambridge United, away
Saturday 17, Plymouth Argyle, home
Tuesday 20, Walsall, away
Saturday 24, Crewe Alexandra, home
Saturday 31, Forest Green Rovers, away
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 7, Port Vale, home
Saturday 14, Northampton Town, away
Tuesday 17, Macclesfield Town, away
Saturday 21, Exeter City, home
Saturday 28, Swindon Town, away
OCTOBER
Saturday 5, Carlisle United, home
Saturday 12, Cheltenham Town, away
Saturday 19, Scunthorpe United, home
Saturday 22, Crawley Town, home
Saturday 26, Colchester United, away
NOVEMBER
Saturday 2, Salford City, home
Saturday 16, Grimsby Town, away
Saturday 23, Oldham Athletic, home
DECEMBER
Saturday 7, Bradford City, away
Saturday 14, Stevenage, home
Saturday 21, Morecambe, away
Thursday 26, Exeter City, away
Sunday 29, Leyton Orient, home
JANUARY
Wednesday 1, Cheltenham Town, home
Saturday 4, Carlisle United, away
Saturday 11, Scunthorpe United, away
Saturday 18, Swindon Town, home
Saturday 25, Leyton Orient, away
Tuesday 28, Macclesfield Town, home
FEBRUARY
Saturday 1, Plymouth Argyle, away
Saturday 8, Cambridge United, home
Tuesday 11, Walsall, home
Saturday 15, Mansfield Town, away
Saturday 22, Bradford City, home
Saturday 29, Oldham Athletic, away
MARCH
Saturday 7, Morecambe, home
Saturday 14, Stevenage, away
Tuesday 17, Crawley Town, away
Saturday 21, Colchester United, home
Saturday 28, Salford City, away
APRIL
Saturday 4, Grimsby Town, home
Friday 10, Crewe Alexandra, away
Monday 13, Forest Green Rovers, home
Saturday 18, Port Vale, away
Saturday 25, Northampton Town, home
