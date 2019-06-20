NEWPORT County AFC will start the 2019-20 League Two season at home against Mansfield Town, the side they beat over two legs to reach last term’s play-off final.

County also played Mansfield on the opening day of the last campaign, going down 3-0 at Field Mill.

After hosting the Stags on Saturday, August 3, the Exiles go to Cambridge United, before welcoming Plymouth Argyle to Rodney Parade.

Their first midweek game is at Walsall on Tuesday, August 20, after which they entertain Crewe Alexandra and end the month away to Forest Green Rovers.

The fixtures, released this morning, see County host relegated Scunthorpe United on October 19 and newly-promoted Salford City on November 2.

Manager Michael Flynn returns to former club Bradford City on December 7 and there’s a trip to Exeter City on Boxing Day.

Newport’s final fixture of 2019 is likely to be an emotional one as they host Leyton Orient, who are still coming to terms with the death of boss and former County manager Justin Edinburgh.

It’s Cheltenham Town at Rodney Parade on New Year’s Day, while the reverse fixture against Leyton Orient takes place on January 25.

And the season climaxes with Northampton Town coming to South Wales on April 25.

Newport County fixtures in full:

AUGUST

Saturday 3, Mansfield Town, home

Saturday 10, Cambridge United, away

Saturday 17, Plymouth Argyle, home

Tuesday 20, Walsall, away

Saturday 24, Crewe Alexandra, home

Saturday 31, Forest Green Rovers, away

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 7, Port Vale, home

Saturday 14, Northampton Town, away

Tuesday 17, Macclesfield Town, away

Saturday 21, Exeter City, home

Saturday 28, Swindon Town, away

OCTOBER

Saturday 5, Carlisle United, home

Saturday 12, Cheltenham Town, away

Saturday 19, Scunthorpe United, home

Saturday 22, Crawley Town, home

Saturday 26, Colchester United, away

NOVEMBER

Saturday 2, Salford City, home

Saturday 16, Grimsby Town, away

Saturday 23, Oldham Athletic, home

DECEMBER

Saturday 7, Bradford City, away

Saturday 14, Stevenage, home

Saturday 21, Morecambe, away

Thursday 26, Exeter City, away

Sunday 29, Leyton Orient, home

JANUARY

Wednesday 1, Cheltenham Town, home

Saturday 4, Carlisle United, away

Saturday 11, Scunthorpe United, away

Saturday 18, Swindon Town, home

Saturday 25, Leyton Orient, away

Tuesday 28, Macclesfield Town, home

FEBRUARY

Saturday 1, Plymouth Argyle, away

Saturday 8, Cambridge United, home

Tuesday 11, Walsall, home

Saturday 15, Mansfield Town, away

Saturday 22, Bradford City, home

Saturday 29, Oldham Athletic, away

MARCH

Saturday 7, Morecambe, home

Saturday 14, Stevenage, away

Tuesday 17, Crawley Town, away

Saturday 21, Colchester United, home

Saturday 28, Salford City, away

APRIL

Saturday 4, Grimsby Town, home

Friday 10, Crewe Alexandra, away

Monday 13, Forest Green Rovers, home

Saturday 18, Port Vale, away

Saturday 25, Northampton Town, home