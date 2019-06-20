MORE than £1,200 of illegal cigarettes and tobacco has been confiscated from a business in Cwmbran following an investigation by trading standards officers.

Officers carried out the investigation following reports of fake cigarettes being sold from this premises.

A test purchase and consequent inspection of the premises revealed numerous packets of illegal cigarettes and pouches of hand rolling tobacco with a retail value of about £1,260.

The items were seized pending further investigation, and if prosecuted for these offences the owner of the business could face an unlimited fine or up to 10 years imprisonment.

Councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, said: “Our trading standards team work extremely hard to protect residents and tackle the sale and supply of fake goods.

"Counterfeit tobacco is particularly dangerous because it’s often made in filthy conditions.

“If you are caught selling them you risk fines, imprisonment, and having your financial affairs investigated, so I hope this is a warning to anyone thinking of making some quick cash by selling these items.”

Anybody with information on individuals selling counterfeit goods can contact Torfaen Trading Standards team on 01633 647623 or e-mail trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk