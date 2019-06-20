A HOUSING association has issued a warning after a thief posed as n employee to blag his way into a house and steal money from an unsuspecting victim.

The victim let the man into the house in Maes-y-Coed in Blackwood after being shown a fake identification card emblazoned with the Charter Housing logo.

It happened on Maes y Coed, Blackwood between 11.15 and 11.30am on Tuesday, June 4.

After the man had left, the tenant found that an amount of money had been taken.

The suspect been described by Gwent Police as white and between 30-40 years old.

He has short, dark hair and was wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black jacket.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 96 of 5/6/19.

READ MORE:

You can direct message Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter pages.

Or you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Charter Housing are assisting with enquiries and have given the following advice to residents:

Charter Housing will only make home visits with a prior appointment made with the resident.

All Charter Housing representatives will have an identity card. If you’re unsure about whether this identity is genuine, call Charter Housing on 01633 679911.

Do not allow anyone access to your property if you’re unsure if they are a genuine caller.

A genuine Housing Representative will be happy to wait outside while you contact Charter Housing to confirm their identity.

If you believe there is someone acting suspiciously in your local area, please call 101 to report it at the time, or if you believe a crime is taking place, call 999.