A NUMBER of artists braved the elements in Pontypool last week to take part in the fifth annual Painting in the Park competition.

The contest, organised by ArtRegen and Torfaen Museum, saw 25 artists take part, trying to capture the beauty of the park in their work.

The competition aims to promote the park to visitors through the artwork.

Following a number of fundraising activities and donations towards the prize money, the competition ended on Saturday afternoon, in time for all the work to be put up as an exhibition.

On Sunday morning, the three judges, local artists Bev Harris, Val Stewart and Rosemary Thomson, came to the museum to decide on a winner prior to the opening of the exhibition and prize-giving.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds handed out first prize to John Stiles, who won £250.

Second prize was awarded to Angela Palmer and third prize to Elaine Sargent, who won £100 and £75 respectively. Alys Lynch, Meg Bateman and Pauline Price were all highly commended for their work.

Sue Allford, administrator at Torfaen Museum, said: “After a very soggy start to the event, all the artists taking part braved the elements, resulting in a fine exhibition in our main gallery.

(Pontypool Community Council deputy leader John Killick and leader Gaynor James checking on the progress of the artists at the Painting at the Park event. Picture: Torfaen Museum.)

“The judges commented on the very high standard of all the work on show.

“Pontypool Park is a wonderful resource and the artists showed the many aspects and features of the Park in their work.”

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “It is a magnificent exhibition. Despite the rain, there were still many entries and all were of a very high standard.

“The talent of the artists was so impressive and our beautiful Pontypool Park was showcased in all aspects.”

(Pontypool Community Council deputy leader John Killick and leader Gaynor James with artists at the Painting at the Park event. Picture: Torfaen Museum.)

Gaynor James, leader of Pontypool Community Council, said: “It was a wonderful event with so many very talented artists.

“Also it’s great to see the park being used.”

The exhibition will be on until August 1 in the Oriel Barker Gallery.

All the entries are for sale and any purchases will go towards ensuring that the Painting in Pontypool Park Competition 2020 goes ahead.