SOME much needed summer sunshine is coming to Wales this weekend, followed by a spell of thunderstorms.

Wales is set for "beautiful" weather on Friday and Saturday, according to the Met Office, with temperatures expecte dto reach around 25°C.

But yellow warning for thunderstorms has been made for Sunday and Monday.

The whole of Wales has been covered by the latest weather alert.

People have been warned that - albeit a small chance - homes and businesses could be flooded.

Met office map

It said: "Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

The warning is in place from 3pm Sunday to 23.59pm Monday.