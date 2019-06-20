MORE Welsh patients with neurodegenerative diseases will be able to live closer to their homes and families in Wales, when a specialist hospital in Newport completes its £1.5 million extension.

The first phase of a three-phase building programme that will add 18 beds to the existing 33 at

in Langstone, is almost complete, and owners Ludlow Street Healthcare has begun a recruitment drive to fill the 75 new nursing, support, and other posts that will be needed overall.

The increased specialist service provision at St Peter's - six more beds in the first phase and 12 more in the second - is intended to help meet a growing need for care provision for people with neurodegenerative diseases and neuropsychiatric conditions including acquired brain injury (ABI).

It will mean that Welsh patients currently being cared for outside of Wales will be able to return.

(St Peter's Hospital in Langstone)

St Peter's specialises in assessing, treating, and rehabilitating people with complex dementias, Huntington’s Disease and acquired brain injuries. It has been awarded the highest service ranking from the Care Quality Commission.

The first phase of the hospital's extension programme is almost complete, and as well as six new beds on the ground floor, will provide living and dining areas, a kitchen, and nurse’s station.

Once the formal registration process is complete, the first new patients are expected early in the autumn.

It is hoped that work on phase two of the project will begin later this year.

READ MORE:

Twenty-five new staff are being recruited to support the opening of the first phase, with plans to recruit a further 50 staff at the beginning of next year to support the rest of the extension as it is completed.

“We feel the extension will significantly enhance the highly regarded treatment and rehabilitation service we already offer," said Ludlow Street Healthcare chief executive David Lawrence.

“There are currently 800,000 people with neurodegenerative diseases living in the UK, and due to people living longer and changing lifestyles, this is forecast to increase to one million.

“This project, along with the extra staff and facilities means we will be better able to meet the growing requirement for specialist neuropsychiatric care.

“St Peter’s Hospital has long been recognized as experts in the care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, and we feel that this significant investment and new extension will allow us to extend the excellent care provision we can offer.”

Ludlow Street Healthcare provides specialist care for adults over 18 years old who have complex mental health problems, autism, learning disabilities, and neurological conditions including dementia and acquired brain injuries. Its other operations include hospitals in Pontypridd and Cardiff.