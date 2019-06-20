GWENT Police are investigating suspected drug offences by this woman and want to know if you have seen her.

She was seen in the area of Newport's High Street in the early hours of Thursday, May 6 and officers believe she may have information which could help with their enquiries.

The possible drugs offences occurred in Newport city centre.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity can call Gwent Police on 101 or direct message the force via Facebook and Twitter pages, quoting log 24 of 6/5/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.