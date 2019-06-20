AN alleged class A drug dealer was granted bail by judge.

Declan Beesley, aged 22, of Gainsborough Drive, Newport, has denied conspiracy to supply both cocaine and ecstasy.

The prosecution claims the offences were committed between December 1, 2018 and April 18 this year.

Beesley was being held on remand at Cardiff Prison but he was granted conditional bail by Judge Neil Bidder QC at a hearing via video link in the city’s crown court.

The prosecutor in the case was Jenny Yeo and the defendant was represented by Scott Bowen.